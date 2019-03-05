Asian-inspired noodle bar opens second location in New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Diners have a new place to grab ramen in southern Indiana.
Mirin has been open for a week in New Albany on East Main Street between Bank and Pearl Streets. It's an Asian-inspired noodle bar.
This is the second location to it's restaurant on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville. But the new New Albany location has more seating and the menu is a little different.
"We always have an other side of the menu that takes the focus away from ramen, but it's different from place to place," owner Griffin Paulin said.
Paulin also said they're working on getting a liquor license.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.