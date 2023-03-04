LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Avenue in Louisville has a taste of cuisine from down under.
Harvey's, an Australian cheese shop, cafe and bar, has opened in the Clifton neighborhood. The restaurant is open for lunch this weekend, and plans to add dinner starting Tuesday.
The food is inspired by Brent Mills, the restaurant's owner and chef, who has worked in restaurants around the world.
"We're a tiny restaurant influence by my growing up in Sydney, Australia and also a retail cheese shop because we got our start in Logan Street Market in October 2019," Mills said.
Menu items include Patagonia lemon herb mussels, spice tuna pate and baby octopus salad.
