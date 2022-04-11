BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A chain restaurant in Bardstown replaced one of the Texas flags above its front door with a Ukraine flag, and it apparently led to a flood of backlash.
In a Facebook post Sunday, Colton's Steak House & Grill — on Granite Drive in Bardstown — said its phone rang off the hook Saturday with people calling to complain.
"... people start sending me screenshots and reading hateful sentiments to me from some local Facebook groups," the post said. "Shortly after that people are calling the store asking me why we replaced the American flag."
However, the post continued on to say that an American flag wasn't replaced. In fact, it was added. Typically, the restaurant said it displays two state of Texas flags on the front of the building. One was replaced with a Ukraine flag, and then after much of the backlash, the other was replaced with an American flag to "eliminate any further confusion."
"I regret that Makayla who was answering the phone had to bear the brunt of the anger from people on the other end," the Facebook post read. "I would have loved to speak to each person, but it would not have been fair to everyone here at the time dining with us."
The restaurant said it received some words of support as well and appreciates anyone who reached out.
"I don’t really know how to end this post. I’m grateful. I’m hurt. I’m hopeful. I’m discouraged," the post said. "And one thing I’ll always be is honest with you. And honestly, I wish we treated each other better behind keyboards."
