LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot.
Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville.
Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during the pandemic, the restaurants closed.
Monday, he announced plans to relocate in Valley Station in the old Mr. Lou's on Valley Station Road.
"It was hard to hold on," Washington said. "Some days, I went without pay for like four months just to make sure employees were getting paid, to make sure that bills were getting paid. While out here, we have a better opportunity. We have people who are cheering for us who cannot wait to come out here."
The Old Louisville location will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. until the new location is fixed up.
Washington said he hopes to open sometime in November. There are plans to open another Barry's Cheesesteaks on Hurstbourne Lane next year.
