LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- BoomBozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse on Hurstbourne Parkway remodeled and slightly changed its name.
It will now be known as BoomBozz Pizza and Watch Bar, and the restaurant will close temporarily Monday to remodel and rebrand.
When finished, it will have all new decor and 160 seats.
The inside will look similar to BoomBozz's other locations in Westport Village and in Jeffersonville, and there will also be a private party room. It's expected to reopen in the early summer.
BoomBozz is also looking for 75 employees. To apply, click here.
