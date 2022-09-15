LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gates are open and the music is playing at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville.
The four-day event at the Highland Festival Grounds of the Kentucky Exposition Center features dozens of performers, a huge bourbon selection and a taste from local chefs.
The event hasn't happened since 2019 and has expanded to four days with more space.
If you're not one of the thousands of people planning to attend Bourbon & Beyond, the event could still impact you with some added traffic in the area. You might even hear or see performers when you drive down Interstate 65.
The festival is bringing a large crowd that will takeover the city and give an economic boost to Louisville, according to Kentucky Venues spokesman Ian Cox.
"160,000 people are expected to bring about $9 million in economic impact," Cox said. "That feeds our restaurants, our bars, our hotels. It keeps jobs in Louisville and puts Kentucky on the map."
More than 80 bands will take the stage over the four-day event, including Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings Of Leon, Jack White, Brandi Carlile, Alanis Morissette, Greta Van Fleet, The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary and more.
Bourbon & Beyond isn't all about the music. Local, regional and national chefs will do demonstrations on the culinary stage. Throughout the festival, the crowd can enjoy bourbon tastings, workshops and food offerings.
Among chefs doing demonstrations on the Kentucky Venues Culinary Stage are hosts Ed Lee and Chris Santos of respective Top Chef and Chopped fame. They will be joined by renowned chef personalities, including Kentucky's Chef Ouita Michel, The Food Network's Amanda Freitag, Antonia Lofaso and Damaris Phillips, among others. In addition, James Beard nominee Anthony Lamas of Louisville’s Seviche will be providing a fine dining experience for Beyond VIP and Rocks guests throughout the festival weekend.
General admission and VIP passes are still on sale at BourbonAndBeyond.com.
If you plan to drive, use gates two, four and six of the Expo Center. Gate one is only for rideshare pickup and drop off.
