LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several big names have recently backed out of Fourth Street Live!, but one small business is moving back downtown.
Art Eatables is now on Fourth Street next to the Louisville Palace Theater. The boutique shop makes small-batch bourbon truffles.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the shop shut down temporarily and focused on ramping up its online store. But the owners said now that there's a vaccine, they decided it was time to open up their downtown location again.
"I think it's going to take a little time," said Forest Ramsey, co-owner of Art Eatables. "But really, as soon as people are comfortable travelling because of COVID, like once they feel there's enough vaccine, they're going to come back here."
The shop is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They're allowing one group of up to six people into the shop at a time.
The Main Street location should also reopen soon.
