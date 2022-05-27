LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Breeze Airways now offers a one-way, nonstop from Louisville to San Francisco, two days a week.
The flights leave on Mondays and Fridays.
Breeze airways launched a year ago, and Louisville was one of 16 cities to have flights. The airline started flying out of Louisville last May with nonstop flights to Charleston and Tampa, then added New Orleans on July 15. The airline now has a fleet of 30 new Airbus A220-300s, jets that can fly longer routes than their other planes.
Nonstops to @flySFO have arrived on @BreezeAirways and we welcomed our newest connection to the West Coast in style! #flyLouisville pic.twitter.com/KdCIKeRKAb— FlyLouisville (SDF) (@FlyLouisville) May 27, 2022
