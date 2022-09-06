LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville-based Brown-Forman Corp. will add a premium Spanish gin to its portfolio.
The company plans to buy Gin Mare, which it calls "the world’s No. 1 ultra-premium gin," for an undisclosed price.
Brown-Forman said the spirit is made with a "Mediterranean-inspired recipe of botanicals, including Arbequina olives, thyme, rosemary, and basil."
Gin Mare was founded in 2010 by the Giró Family of MG Destilerías and Alfonso Morodo and Antonio Pardo of Vantguard, according to a news release.
About half of Brown-Forman’s sales come from Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey and its derivatives, but the maker of brown spirits has added a few clear ones to its mix in recent years.
Brown-Forman in 2019 acquired The 86 Company and its Fords Gin, a premium brand.