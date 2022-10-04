LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This fall's annual release of six Pappy Van Winkle bourbon bottles will come with more availability than usual, Buffalo Trace said in a news release Tuesday.
The bottles range from 10-year-old Old Rip Van Winkle to the 23-year-old Family Reserve. Here's the full lineup, which Buffalo Trace announced Tuesday:
- Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Bourbon 10-Year-Old 107 proof
- $69.99
- Van Winkle Special Reserve Bourbon 12-Year-Old (90.4 proof)
- $79.99
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13-Year-Old (95.6 proof)
- $119.99
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 15-Year-Old (107 proof)
- $119.99
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 20-Year-Old (90.4 proof)
- $199.99
- Pappy Van Winkle’s Family Reserve Bourbon 23-Year-Old (95.6 proof)
- $299.99
“Although we would prefer for retailers to charge our suggested retail pricing, unfortunately we cannot legally force them to do so," said Julian Van Winkle III, president, Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery. "The best chance to find our products at a fair price is through lotteries offered by many retailers, where fans have a chance to buy our bourbon at MSRP. Many of these lotteries benefit charities, so it’s a win-win for everyone."
Buffalo Trace, which began handling the Pappy Van Winkle line 20 years ago, said the six above bottles will be available later this month in limited supply at area stores, bars and restaurants.
