LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new bubble tea business is booming on Bardstown Road.
Fun Tea has been open for two weeks, and its owner says the business has already served more than 800 customers and hired 12 people.
The family-run shop was scheduled to open in April but Michael Hamburg, the shop's co-owner, says the pandemic changed their plans.
"I didn't know what was going to happen," Hamburg said. "But I know Bardstown Road's history. I grew up in the Highlands and they're still not out like they were, but they're still coming and it's been wonderful."
Bubble Tea is a drink with pearl-shaped tapioca that's cooked in sugar.
Fun Tea is located at 1613 Bardstown Road, and is open every day from noon to 8 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.