LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana casino will be back in business Monday after a four-day closure due to rising floodwaters.
Caesars Southern Indiana will reopen its casino and restaurants at 10 a.m. Monday, according to a post on its Facebook page Sunday. The hotel will open for check-in, which begins at 4 p.m., according to its website.
"Thank you for your support during this time and welcome back!" the Facebook post says.
Citing the rising Ohio River after a stretch of record rainfall, Caesars Southern Indiana closed Thursday. Part of its parking garage was flooded, and the water went right up to the front of the hotel.
The Ohio River crested Saturday and is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
