LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana is closing until further notice due to rising river levels.
This includes the casino and the hotel.
Caesars Southern Indiana made the announcement Thursday morning on its Facebook page, saying it will reopen when the water has receded to a safe level.
The Ohio River has been slowly rising for a few days after heavy rain over the weekend moved through Louisville and further north. The river is expected to crest Saturday near 30 feet.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.