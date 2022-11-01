ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A job fair Wednesday is looking to hire hundreds of new workers.
Barton Malow and Gray Construction will host the career fair in Elizabethtown at the Pritchard Community Center off South Mulberry Street. Those who are interested will have the chance to connect with contractors and partners working on the BlueOval SK Battery Park project in Glendale and learn about the construction industry, trades and potential employment opportunities.
The industries and trades represented include:
- Cement Masons
- Carpenters/Millwrights
- Drywall Finishers
- General Contractors
- Glazers
- HVAC
- Insulators
- Ironworkers
- Laborers
- Masonry/Bricklayers
- Operators
- Operative Plasterers
- Painters
- Plumbing
- Pipefitting
- Roofers
- Sheet Metal Workers
- Specialty Contractors
According to a news release, there are approximately 800 apprenticeship opportunities and/or job openings available among the participating organizations.
Registration is required for this job fair. Online registration closed Oct. 28, but walk-in registration will be available on the day of the event.
The job fair will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.
