LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas tree vendors are getting ready for the big holiday rush.
Christmas Tree Lane on Witherspoon Street in downtown Louisville officially opened for business on Saturday.
"Next weekend and the weekend after it will be crazy, it will be nuts," Irvin Book with Christmas Tree Lane said.
For the past several years, there has been a nationwide tree shortage. This year, inventory has improved some, but prices will be higher.
Book said inflation is driving up prices.
"I'd say 10 to 15 percent on smaller trees, big trees are through the roof," Book said.
A small tree will cost anywhere from $50 to $90. A large tree will cost around $200.
Christmas Tree Lane is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. while inventory lasts.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.