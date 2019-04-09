LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Inc. and Keeneland Association broke ground Tuesday on Oak Grove Racing & Gaming, a live horse racing venue that will also have up to up to 1,500 historical horse racing terminals that resemble slot machines, in the small southern Kentucky town of Oak Grove.
The venue will also include a 128-room hotel; a grandstand with seating for 1,200; an indoor event space; outdoor amphitheater and stage; an equestrian center with indoor and outdoor arenas; and an recreational vehicle park. It will cost $150 million in all.
Live harness racing will start at the track in October, with the historical racing machines planned for early 2020.
Louisville-based Churchill Downs is driving the project with a 95% stake in the joint venture, with Keeneland owning the other 5% interest.
The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission last year approved the new track for 12 live race dates in 2019. The commission has yet to approve the historical horse racing machines.
Oak Grove is would be the fifth site in Kentucky to have the slot-like machines, which offer bets on previously run horse races. Casino gambling is not legal in Kentucky, but the machines mimic the experience.
Since 2011, more than $5.1 billion has been wagered on at the four historical horse racing sites, according to figures from the Horse Racing Commission.
The newest historical horse racing site is Churchill Downs’ Derby City Gaming in Louisville, which opened in September.
“We have seen the tremendous impact Derby City Gaming in Louisville has already had on both the racing industry and local community, and we expect the same degree of success here in Christian County” with the Oak Grove facility, Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said in a press release.