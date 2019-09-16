LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular downtown Louisville lunch spot is closing.
The owner of City Café on West Broadway says the restaurant will close after the lunch rush on Friday, Sept. 20.
Owner Joseph Buren told WDRB that the catering operation will stay open and continue to operate out of the downtown building. Buren said it was tough running the restaurant and the catering business, and he wants to focus his time and resources on the catering business.
City Café has operated on West Broadway at Fifth Street for the past 25 years.
