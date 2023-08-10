LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Collegiate School won permission Thursday to demolish three 1960s apartment buildings in Cherokee Triangle to build a 56-space parking lot to serve the private school.
The Louisville Metro Historic Landmarks & Preservation Districts Commission, a body whose members are primarily appointed by the mayor, voted 6-2 to approve Collegiate’s appeal of an earlier decision denying the school’s application to demolish the buildings, which contain 48 units.
Collegiate, which has owned the Yorktown Apartments for more than a decade, already emptied the buildings of tenants earlier this year upon lease expirations.
The school’s plan drew criticism because Louisville faces a shortage of housing affordable to low- and moderate-income people.
"How many homeless encampments did you pass on your way to this meeting this morning?" Catherine McGeeney, director of communications at Louisville’s Coalition for the Homeless, asked the commission members during Thursday’s meeting. "Homelessness is a complicated issue. But experts across the board agree that it is mostly caused by a lack of low-cost housing for poor people. We are short thousands of units of rental housing in Louisville for our poor citizens, which means we must maintain the existing low-cost units that we have."
The commission’s decision turned on a narrower and more technical question, however. That is, whether another group, the Cherokee Triangle Architectural Review Committee, made factual errors in March when it denied Collegiate’s original application.
The committee ultimately agreed with Louisville Metro’s professional planning staff that the three Grinstead Drive apartment buildings do contribute to the historic character of the Cherokee Triangle Preservation District.