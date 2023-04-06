LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some lucky Louisville residents will now get a free taco every week for a year.
The first 100 people in line Thursday at the new Condado Tacos restaurant at Oxmoor Center mall won the prize.
The Louisville restaurant features a full bar with an assortment of tequilas and margaritas. It also has a large outdoor patio.
The walls of the new restaurant were painted by local artists creating street-art inspired murals from the floor to the ceiling. The Louisville team includes Adam Hernandez, Liz Richter, Casey McKinney, Alyx McLain, Damon Thompson and Amie Villiger Harris.
The nationwide chain, created in 2014 in Columbus, Ohio, is known for its Queso, specialty tacos, margaritas and tequilas. It also offers vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options. You can also build your own tacos.
The Louisville location is the chain's 43rd and its second in Kentucky, joining a location in Lexington.
It's set to open to the public on April 13.
The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.
There are still job openings available at the new restaurant, which can be found by clicking here.
To look at Condado Tacos' menus, click here.
