LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on a new outdoor game yard is progressing along the Ohio River in Louisville.
The Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is near Waterfront Park at 1515 River Shore Drive. The space by River Park Place Marina overlooks the Ohio River.
Pickleball lovers will be able to join leagues and sign up for classes. Cornhole and ping pong will also be played there.
The development is being led by John Flodder, co-founder of TEN20 Craft Brewery, and Lee Weyland, who co-owns CORE Real Estate Partners.
"There's about 10,000 people a day that drive past here that don't understand the beauty of what's here," said John Flodder, CEO of GoodBounce. "You have a great view of Louisville downtown, you can see the water, and you can be outdoors and active."
The company has partnered with Happy Belly Bistro to serve as the primary culinary provider of the 45,000-square-foot space. According to a news release, there will be a rotating menu featuring build-your-own tacos, burritos, nachos, bowls, gourmet burgers, friend chicken and a variety of small plates.
The kitchen and bar will also serve guests at the marina and neighboring apartments.
Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is set to open in the spring.
