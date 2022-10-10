LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pickleball entertainment concept is planned at the riverfront near downtown Louisville.
According to a news release Monday, an acre of land at 1515 River Shore Drive, by River Park Place Marina, will be developed into a "pickleball eatertainment" concept. It will feature outdoor pickleball courts, indoor and outdoor bars, food and a game yard, all which overlooks the Ohio River.
The development is being led by John Flodder, co-founder of TEN20 Craft Brewery, and Lee Weyland, who co-owns CORE Real Estate Partners.
"We aim to bring that positive energy to this amazing location along the river that not many people are aware of, to create a special place to gather with friends for relaxed fun on the courts," Flodder said in a news release.
The 45,000-square-foot space is planned to be ready in the first quarter of 2023. An existing building will be repurposed for a restaurant and bar, while six pickleball courts and a game yard will be built on a current grass field.
"We look forward to bringing this unique entertainment concept to River Park Place," said Hank Hillebrand, director of development for Poe Companies. "We're confident that John and his team will bring their experience and creativity here to operate an engaging and dynamic space and we know that Louisvillians and visitors to our city will be very pleased with the end result."
