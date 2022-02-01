LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Breckenridge is starting to take shape in place of the old Breckinridge Inn, just off Interstate 264.
The future outpatient medical center includes a five-story, 130,000-square-foot facility that health officials said will be a one-stop shop for medical needs. It will include primary care doctors, outpatient services, an ambulatory care center and urgent care.
"We're all busy, and if someone can have a facility where they go see their doc, they get their labs, they get their radiology," said Dr. Jody Prather, Baptist Health chief strategy and marketing officer at Baptist Health. "At Baptist, we're very focused on giving folks whatever they need from what we define as access points from virtual care to urgent care."
Doctors hope to be up and running by the middle of 2023.
