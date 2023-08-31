LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday was a big day for the future of bourbon in Bardstown.
Crews used a crane to lower a nearly 60-foot copper still into place at Heaven Hill's new distillery.
The still will be used to make bourbon at the new Heaven Hill Springs Distillery on Old Bloomfield Pike off Highway 62.
Thursday provided a first glimpse at the progress on the $160 million project.
"Today this just furthers our commitment to everything that we're doing here in Bardstown, our home, our original home created by my grandfather and his four brothers over nine decades ago when they started Heaven Hill Distilleries," Kate Latts, co-president of Heaven Hill Brands, said.
The company's Bernheim Distillery in Louisville has been at capacity for several years now. Heaven Hill said the Bardstown location will help the company meet demand and increase its production capacity to up to 450,000 barrels a year.
