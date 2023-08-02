BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery filled its first barrel on Dec. 13, 1935, and nearly 88 years later, barrel No. 10 million is ready to go.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear joined company leaders Wednesday morning for a special ceremony commemorating the milestone at its facility in Bardstown. Kate Shapira Latts, one of Heaven Hill's co-presidents, said she's encouraged for the future because the company is meeting these major milestones earlier and earlier.
"It took 20 years to fill the first 500,000, and now, we're hitting every new million about every two-and-a-half years, which is a testament to the amazing product that we make here at Heaven Hill," Latts said.
The 10 millionth barrel was filled just about a year after Heaven Hill broke ground on a new distillery in Bardstown, where it has been headquartered since 1935. Once the new facility is finished, it will mark the brand's return to distilling in Bardstown for the first time since a 1996 fire that destroyed its onsite distillery, seven rick houses and almost 100,000 barrels of whiskey. It also has its Bernheim distillery in west Louisville.
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated another major milestone within Kentucky’s bourbon industry as he joined local officials and leaders at @heavenhill Distillery in Nelson County to celebrate the filling of the company’s 10 millionth barrel.Read more: https://t.co/p3A2wuTY3I pic.twitter.com/eNeXQz3WnV— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 2, 2023
Beshear's office said Heaven Hill's approximately two million barrels of whiskey are aging in more than 70 rickhouses around Nelson and Jefferson counties.
"We congratulate and express our appreciation to Heaven Hill Brands for this significant milestone in their bourbon production," Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton said in a news release Wednesday. "The 10 millionth barrel demonstrates Heaven Hill’s continued commitment and long-term investment in Bardstown. The city of Bardstown is grateful to be part of the success of this company and to work side by side with them to facilitate their tremendous growth. Today’s event further qualifies our position as ‘The Bourbon Capital of the World’ of which we are so proud."
The new distillery is set to open by the end of 2024 and will add 38 jobs to the 381 existing positions in Bardstown.
