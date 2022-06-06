LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill broke ground Monday morning on its new $135 million distillery in Bardstown.
The Heaven Hill Springs Distillery carries a name that harkens back to the original 1935 property with the same name. The new state-of-the-art distillery will sit on Old Bloomfield Pike off state Road 245 and help Heaven Hill meet a growing demand for bourbon worldwide.
Here’s a look at the company’s original distillery compared to a rendering of the new one. The old distillery caught fire in the 90’s and wasn’t rebuilt in Nelson County. @HeavenHill1935 instead distilled in Louisville since the fire @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/EfyYAQsmjt— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 6, 2022
Heaven Hill Springs will eventually produce 450,000 barrels per year. It will also be environmentally friendly.
"Heaven Hill Springs distillery has been engineered to minimize water use and reuse water when possible," said Max Shapira, president of Heaven Hill. "Existing vegetation has been preserved throughout the site and will use plants and natural systems to manage storm water runoff and preserve the habitat."
And there’s the ceremonial dirt throw to commemorate the ground breaking 🤗 pic.twitter.com/uFeqyBd7Qf— Monica Harkins WDRB (@MonicaHarkinstv) June 6, 2022
Once the new facility is finished, it will mark the brand's return to distilling in Bardstown for the first time since a 1996 fire that destroyed its onsite distillery, seven rick houses and almost 100,000 barrels of whiskey.
The new distillery is set to open by the end of 2024 and will add 38 jobs to the 381 existing positions in Bardstown.
Related Stories:
- Heaven Hill announces plan to open new $135 million facility in Bardstown
- Heaven Hill Distillery prepares to open $19 million, immersive bourbon experience
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.