LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery is expanding, with plans to open a new $135 million facility by 2024.
The new distillery is being built on a vacant 61-acre site at 1015 Old Bloomfield Pike, off KY 245, to help meet a growing demand for bourbon worldwide.
Construction is scheduled to begin this spring, with the distillery slated to open by the end of 2024. Officials said it will eventually produce 450,000 barrels of bourbon a year, according to a news release.
Once the new facility is finished, it will mark the brand's return to distilling in Bardstown for the first time since a 1996 fire that destroyed its onsite distillery, seven rick houses and almost 100,000 barrels of whiskey.
After the fire, Heaven Hill moved its distilling operations to Bernheim Distillery in Louisville, while bottling, aging of whiskey and other functions continued in the Bardstown area.
All current Heaven Hill locations will continue to operate at full capacity.
