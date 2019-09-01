(FOX NEWS) -- If you’re charmed by parm, Costco’s latest outlandishly oversized item may seem too gouda brie true – but it’s the real deal.
In recent days, the superstore has made headlines for selling a whopping 72-pound wheel of parmigiano reggiano cheese, according to Fox News.
As is to be expected in all matters of cheese, reviewers on Costco’s official listing page had a whole lot to say about the charming hunk of parm.
“Bought this as a surprise for my son's wedding reception (he is a fiend for the stuff). With the help of YouTube instructions and the proper tools and his good buddy, he and his brother cracked open the Parm in front of family and friends, to great applause and cheers,” one commenter gushed. “It was fun to watch and actually quite beautiful! The cheese is magnificent; fragrant and delicious.”
Others, meanwhile, were more skeptical.
“Not sure this is the real thing,” one critic countered. “That said, it's not bad and I've used it in alfredo sauce with great success.”
“Got this as a gift, what the heck am I supposed to do with all this cheese!?” another asked.
Interested shoppers, take heed – due to the product’s perishable nature and weekend transit schedules, the parmigiano reggiano wheel only ships out between Mondays and Wednesdays.
