MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't stopped work on a nearly $22 million project to transform a historic southern Indiana cotton mill into a hotel and convention venue.
Crews are working to turn the former Eagle Cotton Mill into an 85-room hotel under the Fairfield by Marriott name. The project, the first of its kind for Madison, Indiana, will give new life to a historic landmark that has sat empty for decades.
"It's almost miraculous in my mind that it's happening," said Ron Bateman, a developing partner for the project.
Construction started in late 2019 after project partners spent several years working on their plan. The pandemic has had a major impact on the hospitality industry, but COVID-19 hasn't stopped construction on the old mill.
"We weren't planning COVID when we started this project," Bateman said. "And we were well into it and rocking and rolling when COVID came along — why would we quit?"
Some feared the building would always sit empty, but city and state support, along with help from other investors, are marking the transformation a reality.
"It was just sitting here crumbling and moldering," said John Staicer with Historic Madison Inc. "It was just a matter of time before it would have just been a ruins — instead of a huge benefit to the community."
The developers hope the hotel will be up and running for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.