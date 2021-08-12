LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Domino's delivery driver turned owner has been recognized with the pizza chain's most prestigious award.
Tom Reynolds recently received the Gold Franny Award for Operational Excellence for the sixth year in a row. He bought his first Domino's store in 1989, and now owns six locations in Kentucky. The award was based on several key factors including community involvement, store safety and security and team member morale.
Reynolds started his pizza career in 1981, when he joined a Louisville Domino's as a delivery driver to work his way through college. In a 2019 interview with WDRB, he said he never imagined when he started that he would be where he is today.
"My very first night as a driver, some 30-some years ago, I went to the wrong driveway," Reynolds said. "A guy comes out on the porch with his barking dog and a shotgun."
Despite his success, Reynolds says he has no plans to slow down.
"Domino’s truly provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance," Reynolds said in a news release. "I have seen substantial growth in my stores over the past several years, and I plan to continue expanding."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.