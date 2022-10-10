LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down One Bourbon Bar is back up.
The downtown restaurant and bar at 321 W. Main St. reopened last week for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic more than two years ago.
It's the last piece of the Al J. Schneider Co. portfolio to return from the pandemic. The Louisville family-owned company operates hotels such as the Galt House, restaurants and office buildings.
"For all the places that we have, this is the one that everyone wanted us to open. So, shame on us for opening it last, but we wanted to make sure that we did it right," said Scott Shoenberger, CEO of the Al J. Schneider Co.
Down One is on the lower level of Waterfront Plaza, one of the Schneider Co.'s office buildings.
In addition to some 200 bourbons, the restaurant features a revamped menu with open-faced tacos, bowls and sandwiches.
Shoenberger said it took time to tweak the concept of the restaurant as well to hire an all-new staff.
Down One is situated to benefit from concerts and basketball games at the KFC Yum! Center, the return of office workers to the central business district and travelers staying in hotels such as the Galt House, he said.
It's another step toward the revitalization of downtown, Shoenberger said.
"Having facilities like this open — having bars and restaurants open — helps attract people to come back downtown as well," he said.