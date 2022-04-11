LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many activities are planned around Kentuckiana for the Easter season. If you know of an Easter event we can add, please email webteam@wdrb.com. Here's a list of brunches, egg hunts and Easter bunny appearances.
Easter Egg Hunts:
Hermitage Farm Easter Egg Hunt
Hermitage Farm will host its annual Easter Egg hunt for all ages with several egg hunts, an exclusive pop-up shop and a photo-op with the Easter Bunny. The recommended arrival time is 10:30 a.m. and egg hunts begin at 11 a.m.
Too old for egg hunts and Easter bunnies? There will be box lunches, pastries and springtime cocktails from the mobile bar for those 21 and older.
Spots are limited and $10 each, with all proceeds donated to Humane Society of Oldham County, who will have some adoptable friends with them. Hop on over to the website to register today.
Louisville Zoo Safari EGGventure
Through Sunday, April 17
EGGsplore your Zoo in a whole new way with this mobile scavenger hunt game. Search for hidden zoo-themed eggs, answer trivia questions, and compete in some EGGstra special challenges to earn points all while wandering the pathways through your Zoo.
Prizes include Zoo Membership, Wild Lights tickets, plush animals, Kinder Joy® treat + toy and more! Safari EGGventure presented by Kinder Joy® is free with Zoo admission or your Louisville Zoo Membership. Click here to learn how to download the game.
Winners will be contacted through the email they used for game registration the week of April 18.
Easter Brunch:
Brasserie Provence Easter Brunch
Put a little French in your Easter celebration with brunch in Provence. Enjoy a three-course menu with choices.
$55 Per Person +Tax & Gratuity
$20 Children’s Menu (Under 12 Only)
Joyeuses Pâques!
Reservations: Call: 502.883.3153 or Online: Click here.
A Credit Card Is Required To Hold Your Reservation
For information: Click here.
Easter Buffet & Giant Egg Hunt at Huber's Family Farm & Restaurant
Sunday, April 17, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
(Giant Egg Hunt at 1 p.m.)
Celebrate Easter at Joe Huber’s! Enjoy a delicious meal at our Buffet or Dining Room! Traditional Fried Chicken, Huber Honey Ham, Real Mashed Potatoes with gravy, Homemade Chicken & Dumplings, Green Beans, Fried Biscuits with apple butter, Slaw, Broccoli Salad and from-scratch fruit cobbler & ice cream!
Buffet (includes drink & dessert)
Dining Room (drink & dessert extra)
$24.99 per adult 12 years and older
$12.99 per child ages 4-11
Reservations strongly recommended by calling 812-923-5255
Let your kids enjoy the GIANT Easter egg hunt to be held at 1pm outside between Barn I & I For info: Click here.
Easter Bunny and fun:
Frankfort Avenue Easter Parade
A 28-year tradition, kid and pet friendly and free candy! Hop on down to Frankfort Avenue on Saturday, April 16, at Noon for vintage cars, fun floats, and LOTS of candy! For info, click here.
Bunny Hop Trail Egg Hunt
EP "Tom" Sawyer State Park
Saturday, April 16, 2022
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bring the entire family to help the Easter Bunny find all of her Eggs! You'll use your phone or GPS device to hunt for the locations where the eggs may be found! Find as many as you can and return to receive your Easter prize!
$5 ages 5 and up
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sign in at the activities building
50% of the proceeds will directly benefit the Tom Sawyer State Park Foundation. Donations will also be accepted. For info: Click here.
Middletown Annual Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Wetherby Park
11803 Old Shelbyville Rd.
Saturday, April 16, 2022
1 p.m.
Kids under 12 can take part in the Easter egg hunt for free.
Bring your basket! Enjoy shopping, tastings and coupon giveaways in the Easter Vendor Village from noon to 3 p.m.. For info: call 502-245-0404 or click here.
Tyler Park Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m.
All residents are welcome to attend . Four Easter Bunnies will be spread out across the park.
There will be designated areas for the following age groups:
- Toddlers (under 3 years)
- Three to five year olds
- Six to eight year olds
- Nine to twelve year olds
Each child should bring a basket or bag for collecting eggs and line up with the appropriate age group until the official start of the hunt is announced.
Special prizes to the lucky finders of the “golden eggs” will be awarded.
Adults can enjoy the fun hunting for hidden Pinch Spice Market gifts.
Please join your neighbors and greet the Easter Bunnies at this fun-filled Tyler Park event.
Special thanks to The Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe for donating candy and prizes! For info: Click here.
Easter Egg Hunt
Saturday, April 16 from 10:30 a.m. to Noon.
Sojourn Church Carlisle
3548 Taylor Blvd, Louisville, KY 40215
Join us for our free annual egg hunt! We'll meet out on the front lawn off Taylor Blvd (parking is behind the main church building off Carlisle Ave). In case of rain, we will move to the gym, on the corner of Conn St and Taylor Blvd. For more info: Click here.
Easter Egg Hunt
Wednesday, April 13, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Trinity Chapel Assembly of God
8617 Whipps Mill Rd, Louisville, KY 40222-4517, United States
