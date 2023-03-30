LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Wild Turkey distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky is expanding.
Campari Group, which owns Wild Turkey, plans to build a second distillery that will boost production of bourbon by more than 50%. Campari, an international drinks giant based in Italy, purchased Wild Turkey in 2014.
"This investment by Campari Group adds to the historic momentum the commonwealth is currently experiencing in our signature bourbon and spirits industry," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday. "Kentucky is coming off our best year for growth in the spirits industry, with over $2.1 billion in new investments and approximately 700 new jobs for Kentuckians. I want to thank Campari for expanding its Wild Turkey campus in the commonwealth and continuing to invest in Anderson County and the Lawrenceburg community."
At Wild Turkey, Campari plans for the second distillery to produce an additional 5 million proof gallons every year. The $161 million expansion will create 31 new jobs.
