LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Falls City opens its doors on a new expansion in downtown Louisville.
The brewery just announced the completion of a multimillion-dollar expansion on Liberty Street which allows it to brew and package all of its products under one roof. They opened the taproom in March 2018.
“This expansion is something we’ve been planning for some time," Drew Johnson, director of operations at Falls City Beer, said in a news release. "It finally gives us an opportunity to not only grow our production, but also continue to be innovative with new products and packaging options.”
The expansion features a new brewhouse, tripling brewing capacity. The new system is faster and uses less water and grain.
The upgrade also includes a state-of-the-art canning line and increased storage.
Falls City's expansion also created three new jobs.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.