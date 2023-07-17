LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Feast BBQ will close its Jeffersontown location after nearly five years in what was once a muffler shop at Taylorsville Road and Watterson Trail.
Known for pork cakes, loaded tots and tacos as well as its bourbon slushies, Feast BBQ's original location in NuLu will remain open.
"We are grateful for the support of our guests and team members over the years and the memories that we made there," restaurants leaders said in a Facebook post Monday. "We invite you to join us at our flagship location in nulu, the next time you're downtown, for our brand of hickory smoked barbecue, crispy tots, and bourbon slushies."
