LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shipping giant FedEx is raising prices for holiday packages, a move that follows similar announcements by the U.S. Postal Service and UPS.
FedEx is adding new surcharges to keep up with what is expected to be a busy online shopping season. The company said surcharges are primarily for larger deliveries.
It will cost consumers $2 extra on all packages they ship the week after Thanksgiving with the FedEx smart post service, and an extra $5 with the premium express service.
UPS, Louisville’s largest employer, had announced in early August that it would begin imposing surcharges of several dollars on companies that ship a huge amount of items this fall and early winter, anticipating rising costs as more people shop online because of the coronavirus.
