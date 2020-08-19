FEDEX PLANE FILE -AP 9-20-19 2.jpeg
FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo, a FedEx cargo plane sits idle during the day at Richmond International Airport in Sandston, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shipping giant FedEx is raising prices for holiday packages, a move that follows similar announcements by the U.S. Postal Service and UPS.

FedEx is adding new surcharges to keep up with what is expected to be a busy online shopping season. The company said surcharges are primarily for larger deliveries.

It will cost consumers $2 extra on all packages they ship the week after Thanksgiving with the FedEx smart post service, and an extra $5 with the premium express service.

UPS, Louisville’s largest employer, had announced in early August that it would begin imposing surcharges of several dollars on companies that ship a huge amount of items this fall and early winter, anticipating rising costs as more people shop online because of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags