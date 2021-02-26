LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant is back to work March 1 after enduring its fourth idle week of 2021 amid parts shortages, the company confirmed.
The plant, which makes the Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, has been down this week because of weather-related parts issue, though the company would not elaborate on the problem.
The plant was previously idled for three weeks in January and earlier this month because the global shortage of semiconductors. The scarcity of computer chips has disrupted operations for many automakers in addition to Ford.
LAP employs about 3,900 hourly workers. Ford's bigger Louisville plant, the Kentucky Truck Plant in eastern Jefferson County, hasn't had a work stoppage.
LAP's rollercoaster schedule has economic ripple effects. Martinrea's Shelbyville, Ky. plant, which makes parts for LAP, has also been off this week, according to a worker there.