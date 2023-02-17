LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — More than 3,000 workers at Ford Motor Co.’s Louisville Assembly Plant will be jobless for the second-consecutive week.
Ford is canceling production at the plant, known as LAP, for the week of Feb. 20, with work now set to resume Feb. 27, according to a plant memo obtained by WDRB News.
WDRB reported earlier this week that the plant was down amid a rocky launch of the 2023 model Escape SUV, its main product.
On Friday, Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker repeated what she told WDRB News earlier this week: “We are committed to ensuring our vehicles are built with the quality our customers deserve and will take the appropriate actions to deliver this commitment."
The two consecutive layoff weeks follow weeks of off-and-on production at the plant, which has been affected by parts shortages and issues related to the vehicle’s software.
In a Feb. 7 memo to employees, LAP Manager Andrew Tapp said the automaker “encountered a few concerns that our engineering team wanted to review and resolve” before resuming production.
“I can’t stress enough that our internal metrics are really good for the new model, and we have made a lot of progress,” Tapp said in the memo, a copy of which was obtained by WDRB News.