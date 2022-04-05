LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In December 2020, the owners of Fork & Barrel on Frankfort Avenue in Louisville opened a brunch concept — Morning Fork — just down the road.
The two restaurants have co-existed for 17 months, and now, they'll merge.
The owners announced Tuesday that both brands will join in the Morning Fork location — 1722 Frankfort Avenue — starting April 8. The husband and wife said while everything will be under one roof, the two identities of the current restaurants won't change.
"Since we opened Morning Fork in 2020, we've fallen in love with the space and all the opportunities it offers us,” chef/owner Geoffrey Heyde said. “While both Morning Fork and Fork & Barrel concepts will still exist, we've made the decision to move both our restaurants to this location. We'll be offering all the same food and hospitality, all under one roof."
Morning Fork will be open for breakfast from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday, and Fork & Barrel will serve dinner from 5-9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. The bar will also serve small plates and a happy hour menu from 3-5 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
