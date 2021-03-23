LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A city block in downtown Louisville is on the market for nearly $9 million.
The 5.35-acre property, which includes several buildings and a large parking lot, was previously used by Brown Bros. Cadillac at Broadway and Fourth Street.
After more than 75 years in business, Brown Bros. Cadillac closed in mid-February after the dealership’s owners decided to take a buyout of their franchise from General Motors rather than spend about $250,000 installing charging stations and other changes necessary to sell electric cars.
CBRE, the listing agent, says the Brown Bros. site is one of the largest available for redevelopment in downtown Louisville.
Related Stories:
Copyright WDRB Media 2021. All Rights Reserved.