LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shepherdsville has a new option for burgers, fries and frozen custard.
A Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers opened Tuesday morning on Conestoga Parkway near Walmart. The fast-casual restaurant seats more than 80 guests and includes patio seating and a drive-thru.
Owners said they had to offer more incentives than usual to lure workers in an industry that is stretched thin on help right now.
"We had to give a lot of sign-on bonuses," said Michael Brooking, the owner and franchisee. "We had to do a lot of begging and pleading to get employees. It's a hard time to get employees right now."
The next closest Freddy's location is in Radcliff.
A Middletown location is also planned.
