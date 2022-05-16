LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monogram Luxury Appliances announced a Louisville chef as its first-ever culinary director.
The brand of GE Appliances selected Chef Edward Lee, an award-winning chef and author who is a six-time finalist for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Southeast.
According to a news release, Lee will create the official Monogram Culinary Guidelines and build a future Monogram Culinary Council, which is intended to focus on the brand's vision of "prestige, performance and elegance."
Lee will represent Monogram at culinary and industry events.
"We’re embarking on a truly unique partnership rooted in a shared culinary vision, and I’m honored to be on this ride with Monogram – a brand that represents excellence," Lee said in a news release. "I can’t wait to collaborate with Monogram and work with world class appliances that enable both professional chefs and home cooks to create amazing dishes that delight."
Monogram also announced Monday that Erik Segelbaum, a sommelier, wine educator and wine journalist, is joining the brand as wine director. Segelbaum, who was named a 2020 Wine Enthusiast "40 under 40 Global Tastemaker," will lead the creation and direction of wine education at brand events, according to a news release.
Patrick Roney was named as executive chef and culinary trainer at the Monogram Experience Center in Louisville.
