LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville bar will soon hit the beach.
A fixture for decades on Frankfort Avenue, Gerstle's is opening a second location in Clearwater Beach, Florida.
"Taking some Kentucky flare from Louisville," the new bar will open to the public on March 15, according to a post on Gerstle's Facebook page.
The Florida location will offer different live music every night, the bar said in its post. It will also feature 20 flat-screen televisions for sports fans.
There will be indoor and outdoor seating with a large menu offering bar foods, sandwiches and seafood.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.