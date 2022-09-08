LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An upscale steakhouse concept from Gordon Ramsay will open in southern Indiana.
According to a news release, Gordon Ramsay Steak is coming to Caesars Southern Indiana. This is the fifth location in North America for the steakhouse, with restaurants also in Las Vegas, Kansas City, Atlantic City and Baltimore.
The official opening date has yet to be announced.
The menu will feature dishes like Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding. The 6,051-square-foot steakhouse will have a 170-seat dining room.
"The Southern Indiana-Louisville area is an amazing location, with access to a sophisticated agriculture system," Gordon Ramsay said in a news release. "In my travels through the Midwest, I’ve seen how incredible the quality of the ingredients are. I’m really excited to take the amazing culinary bounties of the region and showcase all the area has to offer."
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.