LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A landmark project recieved the green light.
A massive overhaul of the bridge connecting Cincinnati and northern Kentucky and construction of a companion bridge will be paid for with state and federal funding.
"One of the largest infrastructure grants in US history," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill, signed on by Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell and both Ohio senators, now gives $1.6 billion toward the project.
The Republican-led Kentucky state legislature also secured $250 million in the biennial state road plan that helped facilitate the application.
Beshear also touted one promise he made on the campaign trail in 2019 that he is sticking to.
"It's gonna help us do that project without tolls," Beshear said.
Tolls have been long-resisted by northern Kentuckians. There's even a Kentucky law on the books banning the use of fees on interstate crossings between the two states.
However, people on both sides of the Ohio River have to pay to cross the Kennedy, Lincoln, Lewis and Clark bridges between Louisville and southern Indiana.
"I feel like every time I cross the bridge, it's money," Jacobi Adams said.
Two new bridges opened in the past decade and the Kennedy was repaired. The whole project cost more than $2 billion.
There was no federal infrastructure money available when construction took place, so tolls were needed to fill the funding gap.
"Very frustrated with it. Very unhappy," Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore said. "We aren't so lucky. Good for northern Kentucky. We got screwed."
The mayors of Louisville and Jeffersonville pushed for federal funding earlier this year to try and ease toll costs. There was also a resolution passed by Metro Council asking for the removal of tolls.
"Why in the world are you punishing the people who live in southern Indiana or Kentucky?" Moore asked.
Despite the efforts, drivers crossing I-65 will pay the price, while Uncle Sam foots the bill on I-71.
Someone close to the financing aspect of the Ohio River Bridges project said that, 10 years ago, both regions needed new bridges.
He said Kentucky and Indiana worked together to put safety first and build tolled bridges, while the other project waited for federal funding that arrived this year.
Beshear said construction is expected to start before the end of 2023, and should have "substantial completion" by 2029.
