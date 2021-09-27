LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Greyhound bus lines have been hit hard by the pandemic.
The company reports an operating loss of $12 million for fiscal year 2021. That adds to a $15 million loss in 2020, largely because ridership was down during the pandemic.
Greyhound transported an average of 10,000 passengers a day in 2021, compared with an average of 40,000 daily passengers before the pandemic.
More than a quarter of motorcoach companies have gone out of business since the start of the pandemic, and officials announced in August that the Greyhound station in downtown Louisville is up for sale.
The property at the corner of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Seventh Street has been listed online for $3 million. A spokesperson for the company said Greyhound has been marketing the property and plans to relocate in the area. In an email, the spokesperson said, "There are no plans for service disruption at this time."
