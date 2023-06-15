haymarket opens wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Haymarket by Ashbourne Farms is now officially open for business. 

The farm-to-table marketplace is located at 3020 River Road, near Zorn Avenue on the site of the former Lebanese Country Club.

The market reopened its drive-thru last month and announced Wednesday on Facebook that it's open for walk-in customers. 

Haymarket offers an on-site urban garden, sells fresh produce, bakery products and grab-and-go foods and meat from Ashbourne Farms, which was founded in La Grange, Kentucky, in 1937.

Haymarket is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The drive-thru is open every day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, visit the Ashbourne Farms website. 

