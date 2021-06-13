LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heaven Hill Distillery is hosting a grand opening Monday to showcase its multi-million dollar renovation and expansion project.
Gov. Andy Beshear will attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Heritage Center in Bardstown, Kentucky.
Beshear will fill the first bottle of bourbon in the interactive experience, which allows guest to learn about four different bourbons, taste them and pick their favorite.
After building its Heritage Center in 2004, Heaven Hill broke ground on the $19 million project in 2018 for the exhibit that shares the company's family history and brands.
"People are becoming so much more educated and aware of the bourbon industry," said Anna Hibbs, the marketing manager of the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience. "And they're wanting more, and they want to know more, more more. And they want to do it themselves."
Tours and tastings will be open to book starting Monday, as well.
