LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville wants to rapidly increase the size of its tech-savvy talent pool. To do that, Mayor Greg Fischer and other city leaders announced a new initiative on Monday.
The program is called LouTechWorks, and involves partnering with local schools to begin teaching students digital literacy as early as kindergarten. Starting in middle school, students will be taught how to apply digital skills.
High school students will have access to careers in technology through a partnership with Academies of Louisville. Six universities and colleges have also signed on, including: Bellarmine University, Jefferson Community and Technical College, Indiana University Southeast, Ivy Tech Community College, the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville.
LouTechWorks will build on the success of Code Louisville, a program that teaches students how to build websites and other IT skills.
According to a news release, Louisville has about 79 percent of the technology jobs it should have, and needs to quintuple its projected job growth in the tech industry in the next few years.
In announcing the initiative, Mayor Fischer called on local businesses to join in the effort by establishing cooperative and internship programs to help students learn on the job, and to hire qualified candidates after they graduate.
Click here to learn more about LouTechWorks.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.