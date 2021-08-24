LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is now requiring advance purchase of admission tickets as COVID cases fueled by the delta variant continue to rise.
The park said in a release that daily attendance will be capped for Aug. 28, Sept. 4, and Sept. 5. Anyone who wants to attend the park on those days must buy a single-day ticket in advance here: holidayworld.com/tickets.
People who already have tickets or season passes aren't affected, and there is no need for an additional reservation.
The park says many of its workers are also students, teachers or aides who need to stay home to protect others.
Some rides and restaurants may be limited. Holiday World is now only open on weekends through October 31st.
More information is available online here: HolidayWorld.com/2021Visit.
