LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local bakery is celebrating its 40th anniversary by offering discounts to patrons.
Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen is holding a week-long birthday promotion from July 25 to Aug. 2. The bakery's Birthday Cake Ice Cream will be 40% off.
On Aug. 2, the Highlands location will give away a free birthday gift to the first 40 customers when it opens at 10 a.m. The original location at 2525 Bardstown Road opened in 1982, and there are now five locations in Louisville, one in Elizabethtown and another in New Albany, Indiana.
Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen established a parent company, Southern Brands, in 2020.
"This is a momentous time in Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen’s history and a huge achievement for our team as a locally owned business," Charlie Hensley, CEO, Southern Brands, said in a news release. "We have grown tremendously over the past 40 years, but we wouldn’t be here without our loyal customers who continue to gather with friends and family over handmade treats and homemade ice cream."
Homemade Ice Cream and Pie Kitchen serves ice cream, pies, upside down cupcakes, cakes, cookies and more.
